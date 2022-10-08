Indian pharma company breaks silence on cough syrup deaths in Gambia

One of Dr Hadden's dozens of victims included a young girl he had delivered at birth
Indian pharma company Maiden Pharmaceuticals on Saturday expressed shock over the media reports regarding the deaths of 66 children in the Gambia after consuming cough syrup manufactured by them.
In an exclusive input to ANI, the pharma company said: "We are shocked to hear the media reports regarding the deaths and deeply saddened by this incident. But we received the official information from our agent in the Gambia on October 5, 2022, and on the subsequent date, World Health Organisation alert was issued against us."
Maiden Pharmaceuticals has come under scanner after 66 children died in the Gambia after consuming cough syrup produced in India.
In an official statement, the company director, Vivek Goyal, said: "We are in the field of medicines for over three decades and have been diligently following the protocols of the health authorities including Drugs Controller General (India) and the State Drugs Controllers, Haryana."
He further said that they have valid drug approvals for export of the products. He also added that his company is obtaining raw materials from certified and reputed companies.
"The government agencies visited our factory on October 1, 3, 6 and 7 and samples were drawn by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) along with all relevant documents in presence of our directors," Goyal said in the statement.
The drug regulators have collected the samples of cold and cough syrup from the manufacturing facility of Maiden Pharmaceuticals in Sonipat after WHO issued a medical alert and results are expected to come soon.
"The samples have been drawn by the CDSCO officials and we are awaiting the results and since the matter is already pending investigation, we cannot comment on any other issues and shall update you in future as and when we receive the information," he added.
WHO on Wednesday issued an alert over four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India. WHO has also notified that the same cough and cold syrups could be linked to the deaths of 66 children in Gambia.
