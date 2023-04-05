Indian government approves installation of 10 nuclear reactors

The indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water reactors of 700MW each in fleet mode will be installed in towns in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana states

By ANI Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 6:31 PM

India's central government has given bulk approval for the installation of 10 nuclear reactors, the country's Department of Atomic Energy revealed on Wednesday.

In a statement in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament, Jitendra Singh, the country's Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, said the government has roped in public sector undertakings (PSUs) for the installation of the nuclear reactors or the exercise would be done exclusively by the specialised government agencies.

The government has accorded administrative approval and financial sanction for 10 indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors of 700MW each in fleet mode. The reactors will be installed in Kaiga in Karnataka, Chutka in Madhya Pradesh, Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan and Gorakhpur in Haryana.

The government has amended the Atomic Energy Act in 2015 to enable the joint ventures of NPCIL with public sector enterprises to set up nuclear power projects.

These reactors are planned to be set up in 'fleet mode' progressively by the year 2031 at a cost of Rs1.05 trillion ($12.8 billion).

The minister further informed the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the Indian Parliament, that the USA's National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) have jointly manufactured an earth science satellite named NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar).

ALSO READ: