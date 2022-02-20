Indian Embassy in Kyiv issues advisory for Indians to leave Ukraine

The blaze on the Euroferry Olympia prevented rescuers from boarding, but tugboats managed to tow the vessel closer to the island
World18 hours ago
In a travel advisory to Indians, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv advised its citizens to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties.
“In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Available commercial flights, and charter flights may be availed for travel, for orderly and timely departure,” read The Indian Embassy statement.
The advisory further asked Indian students to contact the associated persons for flights back to India.
“Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights and also continue to follow Embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update,” added the statement.
ALSO READ:
Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border.
The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of planning to invade. But Moscow continues to deny such claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country.
The blaze on the Euroferry Olympia prevented rescuers from boarding, but tugboats managed to tow the vessel closer to the island
World18 hours ago
Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says it's up to Western countries to show flexibility and the ball is now in their court
World19 hours ago
Sydney beaches were closed to surfers and swimmers after the attack
World19 hours ago
Volodymyr Zelenskiy asks NATO members to be honest about whether they wanted Ukraine to join the alliance or not
World20 hours ago
West Bengal's Barasat shows a rare example of communal harmony
World20 hours ago
In new signs of fears that a war could start within days, Germany and Austria tell their citizens to leave Ukraine
World20 hours ago
The ensuing clashes left at least 12 people dead
World21 hours ago
Ukrianian government and separatist forces accuse each other of escalating the conflict in recent days
World21 hours ago