Indian embassy assures help for all nationals stranded in Israel

There are about 18,000 Indian citizens living and working or studying in Israel

Photo: AFP

By PTI Published: Wed 11 Oct 2023, 5:31 PM

Urging the Indian nationals in Israel “to remain calm, vigilant,” the Indian Embassy on Wednesday reassured them that it is “monitoring the situation closely” and “working constantly to help our fellow citizens in Israel.”

In a recorded message on the X, the social media platform, India's Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, said: “This is to assure you that the embassy is working constantly for your safety and welfare. All of us are going through very difficult times but please do remain calm and vigilant and follow the local security guidelines.” “We are here to help you, and we thank many of you who have sent so many messages of appreciation to us. We are monitoring the situation closely and please stay tuned for any updates from the embassy. Jai Hind,” Singla added.

Israel has vowed to escalate its response to an attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas with a ground offensive.

On the fifth day, the Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have been killed in Israel while in Gaza, 950 people have been killed, including 260 children and 230 women, according to local authorities.

The embassy in Tel Aviv was quick to reach out to a caregiver from Kerala who was injured in the rocket shelling in the city of Ashdod on Saturday and has been constantly in touch with her and her family in India.

The Indian community has also been looking after her well-being and visiting her at the hospital. Her condition is stable.

In separate advisories through its official handle on X, the Indian mission said, “The Embassy has been working constantly to help our fellow citizens in Israel through a 24-hour helpline. Please remain calm & vigilant & follow the security advisories.”

“We thank our fellow Indian citizens in Israel and outside for the many messages of appreciation which you have sent us,” the embassy said in its post.

There are about 18,000 Indian citizens living and working or studying in Israel. A big chunk of Indians living in Israel work as caregivers but there are also about a thousand students, several IT professionals and diamond traders.

The reassuring messages had a very calming impact on some of the students who told PTI that “it gives them a lot of confidence.” In addition, the Indian mission in Tel Aviv is also actively looking for ways to assist all the Indians in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, India's Representative Office in Ramallah (ROI) is constantly in touch with the four Indians living in Gaza.

An official from ROI told PTI that “we are in touch (with them) and are trying to help all Indians but the situation on the ground constrains our options.” The ROI also posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “In light of the prevailing security situation, Indian nationals in Palestine can directly contact the Representative Office of India to address any case of emergency or needed assistance on the 24-hours Emergency Helpline.” It also gave them two contact numbers.

