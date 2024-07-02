Indian cricket team set to fly out as Beryl now 'potentially catastrophic' Category 5 hurricane

Since most flu vaccines are made using virus grown in eggs, it could take up to six months to produce pandemic shots
Hurricane Beryl strengthened to a "potentially catastrophic" Category 5 storm late Monday, the US National Hurricane Center said, as it continued to pummel the Caribbean.
"Beryl is now a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane," the NHS said in a bulletin at 11pm. "Fluctuations in strength are likely... but Beryl is expected to still be near major hurricane intensity" as it moves into the Caribbean on Tuesday, towards Jamaica, reported AFP.
The Indian cricket team won the T20 World Cup, with emotions running high, as the team ended their 11-year wait for the trophy, and beat South Africa with a seven-run win.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Men in Blue have been stuck in Barbados for the past few days due to Hurricane Beryl, Indian media reported. The airport has been closed and a curfew has been imposed on the city.
The team is set to fly out today on a charter flight, as per Indian media reports. According to the report, the flight will depart around 6pm local time, and land in Delhi around 7.45pm IST Wednesday.
Jay Shah, secretary of BCCI, emphasised that the safety of the players is first priority, and only then will they "think about the felicitation upon arrival in India," according to Indian media reports.
ALSO READ:
Since most flu vaccines are made using virus grown in eggs, it could take up to six months to produce pandemic shots
Despite preventive measures such as collecting passports, obtaining affidavits, assigning cabin crew over the age of 50 on Canada flights, the airline has failed to foil such incidents
Violations of the Digital Services Act can result in fines of as much as 6% of a company's global turnover.
Country has made significant progress in improving its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regime, the Paris-based body said
The war and Israel's blockade have caused a shortage of medicines and destroyed much of Gaza's medical capacity
Prolonged heatwave causes health crisis in India as more than100 dead and 40,000 heatstroke cases registered
More than 300 people have perished on the mountain since expeditions started in the 1920s, eight this season alone
Griffiths spoke as witnesses reported intense fighting in Gaza's southern city of Rafah, amid growing fears of a wider regional war