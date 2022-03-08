India: Woman thwarts father's suicide attempt after US call

With thousands of Indians living abroad, senior citizens left behind in cities such as Mumbai are often driven to desperation.

Alamy file

By Our Reporter Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 8:21 AM

Quick action on the part of a woman living in the US resulted in Mumbai police rushing to the rescue of her father who was trying to kill himself.

According to Mumbai police, Bharat Ruparel, 74, a resident of central Mumbai took 30 sleeping pills in a suicide bid on Monday. He called up his daughter in Texas to inform her about his suicide attempt and also told her that he had made a note and a will.

Moments later, the daughter called up Mumbai police and alerted them about the drastic step that her father was planning to take. The police sent a team across to the flat in Matunga, where they found him critically ill.

He was rushed to a civic hospital where his condition was said to be serious on Tuesday.

With thousands of Indians living abroad, senior citizens left behind in cities such as Mumbai are often driven to desperation. Recently, Jeetendra Ghadge of the Young Whistleblowers’ Foundation accessed information from the authorities, which revealed that 121 elderly people committed suicide in Mumbai last year, a 31 per cent jump over the previous year’s figures.

“Senior citizens felt the worst impact in the lockdown,” Ghadge told the media. Elderly women were the worst hit and the number of suicides shot up by 60 per cent in 2020 over the previous year’s figures.

Manohar Rangnekar, director, Samaritans Mumbai, which runs a suicide prevention helpline, said a quarter of the callers were senior citizens. “They face problems arising from loneliness and isolation,” he said. “During the pandemic, the issues worsened.”

A recent survey, ‘The Silent Tormentor – Covid-19 and the Elderly’ by HelpAge India, revealed that 40 per cent of the elderly who were contacted felt the future was bleak and about 60 per cent said the lockdown had affected communication with other family members.