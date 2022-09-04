India: Woman accused of murdering daughter's classmate for scoring top marks

File photo

Published: Sun 4 Sep 2022, 9:40 PM

A woman in south India's Puducherry was arrested for allegedly poisoning to death her daughter’s classmate out of jealousy over his academic achievements, local media reported on Sunday.

The victim, Bala Manikandan, aged 13, succumbed on Saturday night, following which police arrested his classmate’s mother Sagayarani.

According to the boy’s father Rajendran, a worker at a fair price shop in Karaikal, his son had gone to school for a rehearsal programme on Saturday morning.

“After he returned home in the afternoon, the boy started vomiting. Bala Manikandan told his parents that he has been vomiting since the time the school watchman gave him a cold drink,” ANI quoted his father.

Bala was immediately admitted to Karaikal Government Hospital but he died during treatment.

The school informed the parents that they had given the drink to Bala which was sent by the parents. “We did not give Bala any cold drink for school,” said the parents.

The parents further enquired with the school watchman, who said a person claiming to be Bala Manikandan’s relative had handed over the drink.

It was identified through the CCTV footage that the person who gave the drink was Sagayarani, whose daughter studies in the same class.

Bala’s mother Malathi lodged a complaint with the Karaikal city police station against Sagayarani, who she claimed had poisoned the cool drink.

The police are probing the matter as the drink may have been poisoned owing to the competition in studies among the students.