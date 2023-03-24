India: Wayanad parliament seat declared vacant after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Off-season strawberries in Japan come with big cost to the environment
The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala was declared vacant on Friday following the disqualification of its MP Rahul Gandhi from Parliament after he was sentenced to a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case.
The Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notification disqualifying him as a member of the Lower House of Parliament following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.
The Lok Sabha website now shows three vacant seats – Jalandhar, Lakshadweep and Wayanad.
The Jalandhar seat fell vacant after the demise of Congress member Santokh Singh Chaudhary.
The Lakshadweep seat fell vacant after the disqualification of NCP member Mohammad Faizal P P after his conviction in an attempt to murder case in which he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
ALSO READ:
Gandhi represented the Amethi parliamentary seat in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2019. BJP leader Smriti Irani defeated Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Gandhi won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, the second seat he had contested.
Off-season strawberries in Japan come with big cost to the environment
The Russia President is expected to visit in August to attend a summit, although there is no official confirmation
China asked to conduct the necessary investigations and share the results
An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises
Routine immunisation programmes, sickness care for children and adults, surgery capacity and mental health services have all been disrupted
European neighbours are pulling the Swiss in one direction, while a tradition of neutrality pulls in another
Police said they suspected the driver lost control at 8am local time, and hit the railing of a recently built major expressway
At least 44 homes were destroyed, while 90 more were damaged