India to US: 8 nations issue Middle East travel advisories amid Iran tensions

Several countries have begun withdrawing dependents of diplomatic personnel and non-essential staff from some locations in the Middle East, or advising citizens to defer travel to Iran, amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Here are some of the moves:

Australia:

The government has told dependents of Australian diplomats in Israel and Lebanon to leave the two countries, citing a deteriorating security situation in the region. It also offered voluntary departures to Australian diplomats' dependants in the some Gulf countries. It continues to advise citizens in Israel and Lebanon to consider leaving while commercial options remain available.

Serbia:

Serbia has told its nationals in Iran to leave as soon as possible due to increased tensions and the risk of a deterioration of the security situation.

Poland:

Polish citizens should leave Iran immediately, their Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said.

United States:

The US is pulling non-essential staff and eligible family members from its embassy in Lebanon amid Iran tensions, a Senior State Department official has said.

Sweden:

The Foreign Ministry advised its citizens to avoid all travel to Iran and leave the country immediately on January 12, 2026. The Foreign Minister said in February that people who decided to stay should not expect help from the government to be evacuated.

India:

The Indian embassy in Iran advised citizens currently in Iran to leave by available means of transport, including commercial flights. The announcement was made through a post on X by Indian embassy in Iran, on February 23, 2026.

Cyprus:

Cyprus advised its citizens to avoid all travel to Iran and leave the country immediately on January 13, 2026.

Singapore:

Singapore advised citizens to continue to defer all travel to Iran.