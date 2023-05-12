India: Two children, woman die after battery of e-rickshaw explodes

The result for the three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) will be announced on Saturday
Two children and a woman have died after the battery of an e-rickshaw exploded inside their rented accommodation in the Niwazpurwa area in Lucknow, police said on Friday.
The e-rickshaw driver's wife was sleeping in the house along with her daughter Siya, 8, sons 3-year-old Kunj and seventh-month-old Chotu, and niece Riya, 9, when the incident occurred early on Thursday morning, they said.
"The husband had put a couple of batteries of the e-rickshaw on charging inside their room. It appears that one of the batteries exploded due to overcharging around 5am on Thursday," a police official said.
The woman's husband had gone outside the house to attend nature's call and narrowly escaped the blast that shook the neighbourhood. However, the woman and the four children sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital, the official said.
"While the woman, her son Kunj and niece succumbed to injuries on Thursday night her daughter and seventh-month-old son are currently in hospital," the police official added. The bodies were sent for post-mortem on Friday and a probe was underway into the matter, police said.
The result for the three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) will be announced on Saturday
The controversial multilingual film starring Adah Sharma was released in cinemas on Friday
Congress leader announces five-day, 125km 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from May 11 over 'corruption' and cases of leaking of papers for state government recruitment exams
As authorities in Kerala conduct a probe into the tragedy, details emerge about how the owner of the boat had violated regulations to run his business
According to the platform's policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity
Foreign ministers of three countries call for lifting of unilateral sanctions to create opportunities for economic development and prosperity
The country's government urges citizens to turn in all their unregistered weapons or run the risk of a prison sentence
Six people were also injured while waiting at the city bus stop outside a migrant shelter in Brownsville