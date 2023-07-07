India: Three railway employees arrested in triple train accident

The investigating agency found that the accused were also involved in tampering of evidence

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested three railway officials in connection with Balasore triple train accident.

The CBI officials confirmed that three railway officials — senior section engineer Arun Kumar Mohanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar — have been arrested under sections 304 and 201 of the CrPC.

The triple train accident on June 2 involving the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed 291 lives and injured over 1,000.

The CBI found that the accused railway employees were also involved in tampering of the evidence. They will be presented in the competent court and CBI will demand custody.

The Railway Board had recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the accident.

The CBI has already registered a First Information Report (FIR) in this matter. The agency got involved in the case after allegations of tampering with the electronic interlocking system were made after the accident.

