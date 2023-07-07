India: Three railway employees arrested in triple train accident

In the video uploaded on Twitter, the woman can be seen standing atop the baggage scale and smashing computer monitors
India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested three railway officials in connection with Balasore triple train accident.
The CBI officials confirmed that three railway officials — senior section engineer Arun Kumar Mohanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar — have been arrested under sections 304 and 201 of the CrPC.
The triple train accident on June 2 involving the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train claimed 291 lives and injured over 1,000.
The CBI found that the accused railway employees were also involved in tampering of the evidence. They will be presented in the competent court and CBI will demand custody.
The Railway Board had recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the accident.
The CBI has already registered a First Information Report (FIR) in this matter. The agency got involved in the case after allegations of tampering with the electronic interlocking system were made after the accident.
ALSO READ:
In the video uploaded on Twitter, the woman can be seen standing atop the baggage scale and smashing computer monitors
The British man says that "only after what regrettably happened did I learn of the antiquity of the monument"
The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event
The driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle
She sang the Mandarin version of the 1998 ballad Reflection from the Disney film Mulan
Figure out what works best for you — keeping in mind what that means may change. Exercise is more sustainable if we have an emotional connection to it
The seismic activity also prompted Icelandic Meteorological Office to raise its aviation alert to orange from green
She and Prince William attended a tea party held to mark the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service