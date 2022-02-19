India: This Hindu family is caretakers of mosque for over 50 years

Western fears of an invasion have escalated in recent months as Moscow amassed more than 150,000 troops at the Ukrainian border
World5 hours ago
In a tale that speaks of communal harmony in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, a Hindu family has been for the last 50 years acting as caretakers of the Amanati Masjid in Barasat.
Deepak Kumar Bose, a senior citizen and his son Partha Sarathi Bose of Barasat have been setting an example of Hindu-Muslim unity in today’s world.
The Bose family renovated the mosque named Amanati Masjid and for the last 50 years, Deepak Bose visits the mosque every day as a caretaker. He also cleans its corridors to ensure that people from the Muslim community are comfortable during their prayers. The mosque is situated in the Nabopalli area which is dominated by the Hindus.
In 1964, the Bose family had exchanged the property which they had in Khulna (now Bangladesh) with land in North 24 Parganas. They found that there was a small mosque on that land. While many suggested breaking and constructing a building on that plot, the Bose family opposed it as it was a religious structure.
“We decided to renovate it and since then we have been looking after this mosque. The Muslim community from different localities comes and pray here and we have appointed an Imam for daily Azaan,” Deepak Kumar Bose said.
Deepak’s son Partha Sarathi Bose said: “No one till now has objected to us Hindus taking care of the mosque. We have been taking care of it for years. In fact, within 2km of area, there are not any mosques so Muslims from different localities come here to pray.”
Imam Sarafat Ali said: “I haven’t felt any threat from the local people. Since 1992 I have been continuously asking people to come for Azaan. We believe in unity and peace.”
Western fears of an invasion have escalated in recent months as Moscow amassed more than 150,000 troops at the Ukrainian border
World5 hours ago
Most of the 287 people on board the illegal boat were suffering from the harsh winter cold when they were found
World6 hours ago
Joe Biden on Friday suggested “it may not be the wise choice” for Volodymyr Zelensky to attend the Munich Security Conference
World9 hours ago
Tonga’s telecommunications system has been severely restricted since January 15
World15 hours ago
The incident in Las Vegas happened four days before Covid-19 mask mandate was lifted in Nevada
World18 hours ago
President says US and its Western allies are more united than ever to ensure Russia pays a price for the invasion
World19 hours ago
Around 1,100 Porsches and 189 Bentleys are among the 4,000 vehicles in the ship
World20 hours ago
White House says it is possible that Tuesday's attacks were laying the groundwork for more destructive intrusions
World21 hours ago