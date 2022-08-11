India: Tharoor to be honoured with highest French civilian honour

The Indian leader will be awarded the Legion of Honour for his writings and speeches

Shshi Tharoor. — File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 11:20 PM

Indian writer and parliament member Shashi Tharoor will be awarded France’s highest civlian honour, the Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur (the Legion of Honour), Indian media reported on Thursday.

The French ambassador in New Delhi has written to Tharoor regarding the honour for his speeches and writings.

The opposition party leader, who is famous for his books touching a vast variety of subjects, will be awarded the honour during the next visit of any minister of the French government to India.

Responding to the news, Tharoor took to Twitter: “Thanks. As one who cherishes our relations with France, loves the language and admires the culture, I am honoured to be recognized in this way. My gratitude & appreciation to those who have seen fit to award me this distinction.”