India: Smart cards to replace bulky arms licence booklet in Delhi

The smart card arms licence has also been integrated with the e-Beat book through its Shastra mobile application.

By Our Reporter Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 8:17 AM

Delhi police is replacing the existing bulky arms licence booklet with a smart card that the user can keep in the wallet and reveal it when asked by the authorities.

“We have decided to replace the bulky arms license booklet with a smart card on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Delhi Police and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava,” Dr O.P. Mishra, joint commissioner, licencing unit, told the media. “We are the first police force in the country to introduce smart card arms licences. The card is easy to carry and has inherent security features. It will be printed in house after verification of data of arms license holders.”

The smart card arms licence has also been integrated with the e-Beat book through its Shastra mobile application. According to Mishra, the app will allow beat officers to identify the credentials of the person during random checking.

It also helps in real-time checking at airports, border checkposts, clubs, social gatherings and mobile pockets, he added. When police recover guns or other weapons, they would now be able to get the details immediately on their e-Beat books.

Indian home minister Amit Shah launched the techno-friendly digital service for citizens on the 75th raising day of Delhi police on Wednesday.