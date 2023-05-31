India: Reports claiming lack of evidence against WFI chief wrong, probe underway, says Delhi Police

State news agency says Taliban forces started shooting at an Iranian police station amid a water dispute between the two countries
The investigation into the sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is under progress and reports claiming that the Delhi Police has not found sufficient evidence are "wrong", officials said on Wednesday.
The police had earlier said that they had not found sufficient evidence to arrest Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing seven female wrestlers, including a minor.
Later, taking to Twitter, the Delhi Police said: "Several media channels are running a story that the Delhi Police hasn't found sufficient evidence in the cases registered against the ex-president of WFI and a final report in the matter is due to be submitted before the concerned court.
"It is to clarify that this news is 'wrong' and the investigation into this sensitive case is under progress with all sensitivity," it tweeted.
The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new parliament building following its inauguration.
They were detained before being released later.
State news agency says Taliban forces started shooting at an Iranian police station amid a water dispute between the two countries
The five election guarantees will be discussed, approved and implemented soon, says Siddaramaiah
Pressure mounts on the former PM after 33 of his supporters handed over to the army to face trial in military courts
Sources say the two sides reached agreement on key issues, such as spending caps and funding for the Internal Revenue Service and the military
The 70-year-old man escapes unhurt after the incident in Kerala
Man who drove into gates of British PM Rishi Sunak's residence, office held on suspicion of dangerous driving
India tops the list with 11 million followed by China with 5.8 million, Russia with 1.9 million, Indonesia with 1.8 million, Turkey with 1.3 million and the United States with 1.1 million
It was the first time a Republican had won the Democratic-leaning county in 20 years, and DeSantis did it by winning 62% of the Hispanic vote