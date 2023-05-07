India: Rahul rides pillion on delivery boy's scooter in Bengaluru

Congress leader chats with delivery partners, assures party poll promise of Gig Workers' Welfare Board with corpus of Rs30 billion

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides a scooter with a food delivery man in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photo: PTI

By PTI Published: Sun 7 May 2023, 6:52 PM

Keeping in view the hardship of delivery persons, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reiterated his party's promise to set up a Gig Workers' Welfare Board in Karnataka with a corpus fund of Rs30 billion and minimum hourly wages for them.

Gandhi spoke about the promise once again during an interaction with gig workers and delivery persons of various companies here in poll-bound Karnataka.

Over a cup of coffee and masala dosa, Gandhi discussed with them to get an understanding of the lives of delivery workers, lack of stable employment and rising prices of basic commodities, Congress said in a party release.

He also keenly listened to why the youngsters had taken up gig jobs, and what were their working conditions like, the release stated.

"Bengaluru alone has over 200,000 people doing gig jobs. The Congress party has made specific promises for them in the manifesto, mainly to set up a Gig Workers' Welfare Board with a corpus of Rs30 billion and to ensure minimum hourly wages for gig workers and other workers in the unorganised sector," the party said.

Gandhi later hopped onto the pillion seat, and went on a ride with a delivery partner.