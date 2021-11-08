India: Puneeth Rajkumar’s family doctor gets police protection

Only nine survivors found amid rubble of 21-storey tower
2 days ago
A week after Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away owing to a cardiac arrest in Bengaluru (India), his family doctor has been provided police protection.
After several fans alleged medical negligence, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) sought protection for Dr Ramana Rao and other medical professionals who were involved in the treatment of the late actor.
According to IndianExpress, Bengaluru City Police has deployed a KSRP platoon outside the residence and clinic of Dr Ramana Rao at Sadashivanagar.
Police is closely monitoring the situation near these areas with intensified patrolling to avoid any untoward incident.
In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, PHANA president Dr Prasanna H M had expressed concerns about “attempts by fans and well-wishers” to discuss the medical condition of the deceased, which he felt was “a gross violation of the healthcare privacy of an individual or a family”.
The Association has also pointed out that certain TV and social media platforms were running narratives “blaming lack of care by the medical professionals” who offered services to the late actor.
“This kind of judgemental and hypercritical media frenzy is creating distrust in society as well as risk to the lives of the medical professionals who served the deceased,” the letter stated.
