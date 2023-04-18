India: Opposition MP says will pay Shah, Fadnavis, Shinde to sit in sun for three hours after Maharashtra heatstroke deaths

Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah to rule Iran before the 1979 revolution, says he will be delivering 'a message of friendship from the Iranian people'; Israeli intelligence minister praises 'brave decision'
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Tuesday said he would pay Rs10 lakh ($12,200) to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis if they sat in the hot sun for three hours.
Jaleel, MP from Aurangabad in central Maharashtra, hit out at the state government and organisers of Sunday's Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai.
As many as 14 persons who attended the event have died due to heat stroke so far.
"I congratulate the person who got the Maharashtra Bhushan award (Appasaheb Dharmadhikari). But unfortunately politics is clearly seen in this incident. Lakhs (tens of thousands) of people are asked to attend an event in the afternoon. The leaders sit in a tent while the people who put them on stage are asked to sit in the sun," he told ABP Majha, a Marathi news channel.
After people died, the leaders visited hospitals and announced aid of Rs5 lakh ($6,000) for the kin of the deceased, Jaleel added.
"I ask Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis and the Chief Minister, what is the cost of your life that you decide the cost of the life of the deceased people as five lakh rupees... you sit for three hours in the hot sun. I will pay you ten lakh rupees," he said, adding that he was not wishing that anything unfortunate should happen to them.
By announcing ex-gratia of Rs5 lakh, the government has mocked the kin of the deceased, the AIMIM MP said, adding that an assistance of at least Rs50 lakh should have been announced.
He also said that inviting people in such large numbers for the award ceremony was "dirty politics".
"This event never took place in the open ground and with so many people in the past," he said, claiming that millions of rupees were spent on its organisation. A case of murder should be registered over the incident, he demanded.
The award ceremony was held inthe Kharghar area on Sunday. It was attended by a huge number of people, most of them followers of social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari who was given the Maharashtra Bhushan award of the state government by the hands of union minister Shah.
ALSO READ:
Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah to rule Iran before the 1979 revolution, says he will be delivering 'a message of friendship from the Iranian people'; Israeli intelligence minister praises 'brave decision'
With both nations already barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024, its president Luc Tardif said a decision on the two countries' eligibility in 2025 will be made in March next year
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announces compensation for families of deceased as 24 admitted to hospital after Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Mumbai suburb
State chief minister inspects wildlife area ahead of 'scientifically increasing manpower deployment' from May 10 to strengthen protection of the endangered species
There were 1.16 million visitors in the first quarter of 2023 and Doha hopes to have 6 million foreign tourists a year by 2030
Since February, more than 200 people have been killed in militant attacks targeting truffle hunters or by landmines left by extremists
Excavations find terracotta bull heads and a figurine of Eros riding a dolphin that shines new light on religious life and rituals of the ancient Greek city
Expert says apart from high fever, cold and cough, the Arcturus variant causes eye disease, which was not seen in earlier waves