India: Nine women killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Kerala

Nine people were killed and two sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Thalapuzha in Kerala's Wayanad district, police said on Friday.
A police official said: "A jeep carrying 11 people fell into a gorge near Thalapuzha in Wayanad. Nine people died and two were injured."
The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.
According to local media reports, the vehicle was carrying workers from a tea estate. All the deceased were estate workers.
Reports said that the vehicle's break malfunctioned and it fell down to 25-feet depth. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences over the accident.
