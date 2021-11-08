India: Mukesh Ambani's house cordoned off, security beefed up

Taxi driver tips off cops about suspicious passengers

By Web Desk Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 5:03 PM

Security was beefed up outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence Antilia after the police received a tip-off about two suspicious passengers from a taxi driver, reported news agency ANI.

According to the Mumbai Police, a call received by the control room on Monday led to additional deployment outside Antilia.

The caller, a taxi driver, said two passengers seated in his tourist taxi sought the address of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home in Mumbai. The passengers were carrying a bag, the taxi driver is believed to have told the police.

“DCP level rank officer are monitoring the situation. Security has been heightened outside Antilia and CCTV footages are also being checked," they added.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest person, lives with his family in a 400,000 square feet Altamount road residence, Antilia, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

300-acre property in London

Earlier this year, Reliance Industries chairman acquired a property worth $79 million in an iconic British estate - Stoke Park.

After several reports claiming that the Reliance Industries Limited chairman and his family are likely to move to London, following their acquisition of Stoke Park estate there, the Reliance group issued a statement rejecting the "baseless" reports.

ANI reported that the Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, and his family have no plans to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world.

A vehicle with explosives was found abandoned close to Antilia in February this year.

Assistant police inspector Sachin Waze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during its probe into the incident.