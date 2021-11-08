India: Mukesh Ambani's house cordoned off, security beefed up

Another drive to enter the United States could increase pressure on Washington to tighten the border
World1 day ago
Security was beefed up outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence Antilia after the police received a tip-off about two suspicious passengers from a taxi driver, reported news agency ANI.
According to the Mumbai Police, a call received by the control room on Monday led to additional deployment outside Antilia.
The caller, a taxi driver, said two passengers seated in his tourist taxi sought the address of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home in Mumbai. The passengers were carrying a bag, the taxi driver is believed to have told the police.
“DCP level rank officer are monitoring the situation. Security has been heightened outside Antilia and CCTV footages are also being checked," they added.
Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest person, lives with his family in a 400,000 square feet Altamount road residence, Antilia, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
300-acre property in London
Earlier this year, Reliance Industries chairman acquired a property worth $79 million in an iconic British estate - Stoke Park.
After several reports claiming that the Reliance Industries Limited chairman and his family are likely to move to London, following their acquisition of Stoke Park estate there, the Reliance group issued a statement rejecting the "baseless" reports.
ANI reported that the Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, and his family have no plans to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world.
ALSO READ:
>>Mukesh Ambani, family have no plan to relocate to London after buying 300-acre property
>>India's Mukesh Ambani inches closer to $100b club
A vehicle with explosives was found abandoned close to Antilia in February this year.
Assistant police inspector Sachin Waze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during its probe into the incident.
Another drive to enter the United States could increase pressure on Washington to tighten the border
World1 day ago
Draft also urges 'immediate and unconditional release of journalists and media workers who have been arbitrarily arrested'
World1 day ago
The charity group Sea-Eye said the vessel Sea-Eye 4 was assigned to the port of Trapani
World1 day ago
Seventeen victims were taken by ambulance to hospitals after the crush began, 11 of whom were in cardiac arrest
World2 days ago
Investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the accused
World2 days ago
Protesters condemn government leaders around the world, saying the climate talks so far have failed to produce the fast action needed
World2 days ago
The German rescue boat Sea-Eye 4 set a course for the Italian island of Lampedusa after picking up 400 migrants from a sinking wooden boat
World2 days ago
RIL group company acquired Stoke Park heritage property recently
World2 days ago