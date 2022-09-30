India: Modi to launch 5G services on October 1

The services to be launched in select cities will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India on October 1. He will also inaugurate the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC-2022) to be held until October 4 in New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Communications, the launch of 5G services follows years of intense preparation.

Recently, 5G spectrum auctions were conducted successfully and 51,236 MHz was allocated to Telecom Service Providers. The 5G services to be launched in select cities will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

The auction aggregated the demand for a robust 5G ecosystem that can cater to its use cases involving IoT, M2M, AI, Edge Computing, Robotics etc.

"5G can unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society. It will help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises as well as advance the 'Digital India' vision. The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is expected to reach USD 450 billion by 2035," the ministry said.

A 5G Hackathon was commenced in 2020, to trigger ideation and prototyping of use-cases by startups and has led to spurring innovative products.

The theme of the IMC-2022, the leading digital event in Asia is 'Encapsulate, Engage and Experience a New Digital Universe' and has the main objective of promoting new technologies, particularly the indigenous ones and letting citizens experience the usages and applications of 5G.