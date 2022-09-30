India: Modi to launch 5G services on October 1

Flooding had cut the 84-year-old woman off from the rest of her community; she couldn't escape on her own because she needed a walker to get around
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India on October 1. He will also inaugurate the 6th edition of India Mobile Congress 2022 (IMC-2022) to be held until October 4 in New Delhi.
According to the Ministry of Communications, the launch of 5G services follows years of intense preparation.
Recently, 5G spectrum auctions were conducted successfully and 51,236 MHz was allocated to Telecom Service Providers. The 5G services to be launched in select cities will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.
The auction aggregated the demand for a robust 5G ecosystem that can cater to its use cases involving IoT, M2M, AI, Edge Computing, Robotics etc.
"5G can unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits giving it the potential for being a transformational force for Indian society. It will help the country leapfrog the traditional barriers to development, spur innovations by startups and business enterprises as well as advance the 'Digital India' vision. The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is expected to reach USD 450 billion by 2035," the ministry said.
A 5G Hackathon was commenced in 2020, to trigger ideation and prototyping of use-cases by startups and has led to spurring innovative products.
The theme of the IMC-2022, the leading digital event in Asia is 'Encapsulate, Engage and Experience a New Digital Universe' and has the main objective of promoting new technologies, particularly the indigenous ones and letting citizens experience the usages and applications of 5G.
The meeting is ahead of another discussion on the mysterious leaks discovered in the Nord Stream gas pipeline, off the coasts of Sweden and Denmark
Audience habits changing, more people accessing news online, says broadcaster
The Finnish government justified its decision saying the continued arrivals of visitors from Russia was endangering the country’s international relations
Russian President Vladimir Putin to preside over ceremony to incorporate Ukraine's Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions
Kyiv has called for more military aid in response to the anticipated annexations; Western countries vow not to recognise Russian-organised referenda
Of the 15,910 individuals impacted by the institution's failings, 50 lost their properties as a result being unable to meet their repayments
The new leader will be chosen by secret ballot during the ITU's plenipotentiary conference, its main decision-making body