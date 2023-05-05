India: Modi to be Macron's guest of honour at France's Bastille Day parade

Indian PM's visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the 'strategic partnership' between the two countries

French President Emmanuel Macron and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet at the G20 summit meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on November 16, 2022. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 2:15 PM Last updated: Fri 5 May 2023, 2:17 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation to be the guest of honour at France's traditional military parade held during Bastille Day, on July 14, the French presidency said on Friday.

"An Indian armed forces contingent will take part in the parade alongside French forces", the presidency said in the statement, adding Modi's visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the "strategic partnership" between France and India.

"This historic visit will also allow joint initiatives to take on the big challenges of our time, such as climate change, loss of biodiversity and the achievement of sustainable development targets."