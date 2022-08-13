India: Man held with monkey, snakes and tortoises in checked-in baggage

Rare species of animals including De Brazza monkey, 15 king snakes,five ball pythons and two Aldabra tortoises were recovered at Chennai airport

The animals seized from the baggage of a passenger at Chennair airport in India. — ANI

By Agencies Published: Sat 13 Aug 2022, 9:49 PM Last updated: Sat 13 Aug 2022, 9:52 PM

The customs team of Chennai airport intercepted a male passenger carrying rare species of animals, said the officials.

The passenger had arrived from Bangkok on a TG-337 flight. According to reports the monkey was hidden in a chocolate box inside the checked-in baggage of the passenger. Local media reported that the officials held Mohammed Shahiel who came from Bangkok by Thai Airways flight.

Post examinations, the officials recovered one De Brazza monkey, fifteen king snakes, five ball pythons and two Aldabra Tortoises from the checked-in baggage.

Since the live animals were imported illegally, they were deported back to the country of origin through Thai airways in consultation with the Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AQCS).

“Based on Intelligence input , on 11.08.22 a male passenger arriving from Bangkok in TG-337 was intercepted by Customs Officers. On examination of checked-in baggage one DeBrazza Monkey, 15 king snakes, 5 ball pythons and two Aldabra tortoises were recovered. Since the live animals were imported illegally, they were deported back to the country of origin through Thai airways in consultation with AQCS,” said Chennai Customs officials.

Further investigations are underway.