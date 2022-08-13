India: Man held with monkey, snakes and tortoises in checked-in baggage

New York State Police say 24-year-old Hadi Matar from New Jersey stabbed the writer
The customs team of Chennai airport intercepted a male passenger carrying rare species of animals, said the officials.
The passenger had arrived from Bangkok on a TG-337 flight. According to reports the monkey was hidden in a chocolate box inside the checked-in baggage of the passenger. Local media reported that the officials held Mohammed Shahiel who came from Bangkok by Thai Airways flight.
Post examinations, the officials recovered one De Brazza monkey, fifteen king snakes, five ball pythons and two Aldabra Tortoises from the checked-in baggage.
Since the live animals were imported illegally, they were deported back to the country of origin through Thai airways in consultation with the Animal Quarantine and Certification Services (AQCS).
“Based on Intelligence input , on 11.08.22 a male passenger arriving from Bangkok in TG-337 was intercepted by Customs Officers. On examination of checked-in baggage one DeBrazza Monkey, 15 king snakes, 5 ball pythons and two Aldabra tortoises were recovered. Since the live animals were imported illegally, they were deported back to the country of origin through Thai airways in consultation with AQCS,” said Chennai Customs officials.
Further investigations are underway.
New York State Police say 24-year-old Hadi Matar from New Jersey stabbed the writer
The development comes after the channel aired an interview with Shahbaz Gill
Multiple explosions at the Saki base in Crimea damage or destroy some eight aircraft
New York State Police have taken the attacker into custody
During her four-day visit, Michelle Bachelet is scheduled to meet with PM Sheikh Hasina and other ministers
This comes after FBI agents searched ex-president's Mar-a-Lago estate in probe on Monday
Reporters Without Borders says 76 per cent of women journalists lost their jobs since Taliban took power last year
Detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples is alarming but not surprising, says New York City Health Commissioner Dr Ashwin Vasan