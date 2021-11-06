India: Man forces biryani shop to shut on Diwali

Investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the accused

Photo: File

By Wed Desk Published: Sat 6 Nov 2021, 11:01 PM

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR after a video emerged on social media in which a man is purportedly heard threatening a Muslim shopkeeper for opening his biryani shop in Sant Nagar area on the occasion of Diwali, according to news agency PTI.

The police said they took suo motu cognisance of the video.

According to news agency PTI, the man is Naresh Kumar Suryavanshi and identifies himself as a member of Bajrang Dal.

He is heard telling the workers of the shop that Sant Nagar is a Hindu area and threatening them against opening the shop on any festival, the police said.

A man can be heard hurling vile abuses at the staff at a biryani shop and harassing them into shutting down the restaurant.

As they do so, they are also threatened with fire; "It will catch fire..." the man warns.

The shop owner and his workers closed the shop soon after. The video was recorded around 9 pm on Thursday and later circulated on social media.

After taking cognisance of the video and verifying the facts, a case was registered under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at Burari police station, a senior police officer said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the accused and nab him, the officer said.