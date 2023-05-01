India: Man driven on bonnet of luxury car for 3km in Delhi

A purported video of the incident at Ashram Chowk surfaces on social media

By PTI Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 10:05 PM Last updated: Mon 1 May 2023, 10:07 PM

A 30-year-old cab driver was driven on the bonnet of a luxury car in southeast Delhi's Ashram area after the two vehicles had a minor accident, police said on Monday.

A purported video of the incident also surfaced on social media where a man is seen clutching on to the bonnet of a moving car.

According to the police, they received a call regarding an accident at Ashram Chowk at around 12am.

The caller who identified himself as Chetan, a resident of Govindpuri, said that his Ciaz taxi was slightly hit by the Land Rover Discovery car at Ashram Chowk, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

When the car driver Ramachal, 35, a resident of Dumri district in Bihar, tried to flee from the spot, Chetan sat on the bonnet of the luxury car, he said.

Following this, Ramachal drove his car up to Nizamuddin police station with Chetan sitting on its bonnet, the DCP said.

A PCR van stopped the car and Chetan got down off the bonnet, police said.

On the complaint of the cab driver, a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) is being registered against the car driver and further action will be taken, they said.