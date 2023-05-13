India: Man accused of shooting female friend shoots himself on Facebook live

Gariguez and environmentalists accompanying him call on banks to curtail ties with companies behind new fossil fuel projects
A man accused of shooting a young woman near Patel Chowk in the capital of Jharkhand state died by shooting himself, the police said on Saturday.
"On May 13, Ankit went live on Facebook and confessed to having killed Nivedita. Soon after this, he killed himself," police said.
"After reaching the spot, police found Ankit dead. Prima facie it seems that he has died by shooting himself," police added.
Earlier on Friday, Nivedita (20) was shot dead in the Argora area of Ranchi. She hailed from Nawada district in Bihar and was staying at a hostel in Ranchi.
Police said that during the investigation it was revealed that Ankit Kumar, also from Nawada district, had come to Ranchi after Nivedita.
The accused took to Facebook to confess that he killed the woman.
In the video which surfaced on social media, he could be seen on a Facebook account by the name of Ankit Ahir, talking about the relationship between him and the woman.
"Friends I have killed Khushi (probably the nick name of Nivedita) and I am going to kill myself," he said in a Facebook post while brandishing a pistol.
In another Facebook post which has surfaced, while going live, he said: "Everyone please forgive me. I am going to take the wrong step."
According to the police, their (Nivedita and Ankit's) parents were not happy with this relationship and Nivedita had stopped talking to him. Due to this, he was upset and angry, resulting in a tragic end."
Gariguez and environmentalists accompanying him call on banks to curtail ties with companies behind new fossil fuel projects
He uploaded a video showing himself jumping out of his aircraft with a parachute as multiple cameras on the exterior of the craft documented its crash
Legislative clarity on aircraft leasing aspects will provide more comfort to the lessors, says US aircraft maker
Congress state president junked the exit poll results in which the party, though it gains the highest number of seats, has to contend with a hung assembly
Government revokes suspension order and states the period of the retired IPS officer's suspension will be treated as he was on duty
Keep working hard and chase your dreams as success comes to those who never give up, says education minster
The former state deputy chief minister launched a 125-kilometre 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur on May 11 to raise issues during the previous BJP regime
WHO chief makes the declaration based on the recommendation of the organisation's emergency committee