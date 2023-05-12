India: Maharashtra government drops all charges against Mumbai ex-top cop Param Bir Singh

Government revokes suspension order and states the period of the retired IPS officer's suspension will be treated as he was on duty

By PTI Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 2:44 PM Last updated: Fri 12 May 2023, 2:45 PM

The Maharashtra government has dropped all charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and revoked his suspension order issued in late 2021, an official said on Friday.

At least four FIRs related to extortion were registered against Singh in Mumbai and adjoining Thane.

The order revoking his suspension was issued by the state home department on Wednesday, the official said.

As per the order, the period of the retired IPS officer's suspension should be treated as he was on duty, he said.

Singh was suspended in December 2021 when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in office.