India launches probe after several kids' deaths in Gambia linked to Indian cough syrup

World Health Organization says dozens of children in the African republic died from acute kidney injuries possibly linked to contaminated medicine

India is investigating the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia linked to the use of an India-made cough syrup, two federal health ministry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The World Health Organization said late on Wednesday deaths of dozens of young children in Gambia from acute kidney injuries may be linked to contaminated cough syrup that had been manufactured in India.

The sources said the Indian government had asked the WHO to share the report establishing causal relation to death with the cough syrup.

