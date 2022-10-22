India launches 36 broadband satellites in its heaviest rocket

ISRO chairman says the launch is the first phase of an agreement with UK to launch 108 satellites

ISRO's rocket LVM3 lifts off from India's Sriharikotta.

By ANI Published: Sat 22 Oct 2022, 11:34 PM

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched 36 communication satellites in its heaviest rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath said before the launch that the rocket, LVM3 will carry 36 satellites of a private communications firm OneWeb.

“A 24-hour countdown to the launch has started. Another set of 36 OneWeb satellites will be launched by the LVM3 in the first half of next year,” he said.

The ISRO Chairman said the first phase launch is part of an agreement of 108 satellites with the UK.