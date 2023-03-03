India: Kerala not planning to go ahead with tax on vacant houses, says minister

Popular sports figure speaks out against 'discrimination' after Tunisian President orders 'urgent measures' against irregular sub-Saharan migrants
Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal has said that the state government would not go ahead with a budget proposal to tax vacant houses in the south Indian state.
The Kerala state budget presented by Balagopal carried a proposal to tax houses left vacant in the state by non-resident Indians (NRIs) and others who own more than one house. Local media quoted the minister as saying that he received complaints from many NRIs regarding the proposal.
The minister told the assembly that it was just a proposal to local-self governments. “The issue was discussed with the local-self government minister and they ruled out the proposal. There is no move to implement the tax now,” said Balagopal.
The proposal had invited criticism from different corners, especially from the non-resident Keralites.
Every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks
Designer from Ukraine pays homage to her country and her team of over 20 people working in Kyiv
She is serving a 33-year prison sentence on what are widely seen as contrived charges
The quake was at a depth of 582.6 km
With many more injured, tens of thousands still missing and hundreds of thousands homeless, global body's humanitarian chief seeks more assistance from member states for relief efforts
Suggestions rife that hardline groups opposed to girls' education could be behind cases of 'mild poison' that have struck girls in more than 300 schools in at least 4 cities since November
Man hailing from India's Tamil Nadu state allegedly stabbed a cleaner at a Sydney train station before trying to attack officers at a police station