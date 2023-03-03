India: Kerala not planning to go ahead with tax on vacant houses, says minister

Budget proposal to tax vacant houses invited criticism from non-resident Keralites

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presents the State Budget. — PTI file

By Web Desk Published: Fri 3 Mar 2023, 9:05 PM

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal has said that the state government would not go ahead with a budget proposal to tax vacant houses in the south Indian state.

The Kerala state budget presented by Balagopal carried a proposal to tax houses left vacant in the state by non-resident Indians (NRIs) and others who own more than one house. Local media quoted the minister as saying that he received complaints from many NRIs regarding the proposal.

The minister told the assembly that it was just a proposal to local-self governments. “The issue was discussed with the local-self government minister and they ruled out the proposal. There is no move to implement the tax now,” said Balagopal.

The proposal had invited criticism from different corners, especially from the non-resident Keralites.