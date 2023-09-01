India: Jet Airways founder arrested in fraud case

This comes amid reports that the region will host the pageant later this year, although the location has not yet been confirmed
India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Naresh Goyal, the founder of Jet Airways, on Friday.
He was questioned at the agency's office in Mumbai in an alleged Rs5.38 billion ($65.06 million) money laundering case linked to Canara Bank. He will be produced before the Bombay PMLA court on Saturday.
The case is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier in May this year. Canara Bank had filed a complaint in May against the airline, Goyal, his wife and a former airline director for "causing wrongful loss" to the lender.
According to the FIR, the bank alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans of Rs848.86 crore to Jet Airways.
Jet Airways and the ED could not be immediately reached for comment.
Once India's biggest private airline, Jet ran out of cash in April 2019 and filed for bankruptcy. It was supposed to resume operations by the first quarter of 2022 under its new owners.
However, it is deadlocked with creditors over the resolution plan to lift the airline out of bankruptcy.
