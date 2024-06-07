E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India: Five passengers from Dubai held at Chennai airport for smuggling over 6kg gold

Recoveries included six gold chains of 24K purity and 10 bundles of gold paste from which seven solid gold ingots of 24K purity were extracted

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo used for representational purpose.
Photo used for representational purpose.

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 9:02 PM

Last updated: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 9:06 PM

Indian Customs officials on Friday seized 6,168 grams of gold valued at Rs 3.91 crore (nearly Dh1.7-million) and arrested five passengers during a search at Chennai International Airport.

Acting upon a specific intelligence input provided by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Chennai Zonal Unit, five passengers who arrived in Chennai on June 6, 2024, from Dubai were intercepted by officers of the Air Intelligence Unit, according to an official release.


The search of these passengers resulted in the recovery of six gold chains of 24K purity and 10 bundles of gold paste from which seven solid gold ingots of 24K purity were extracted.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channel


In total, gold weighing 6,168 grams were seized.

The arrests were made under Section 110 of The Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under progress.

ALSO READ:


More news from World