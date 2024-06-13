India finds some spices of popular brands unsafe for consumption

Egypt and Qatar said they had received Hamas' response but did not disclose the contents
India's Rajasthan state has told the federal government it found some spices of popular brands MDH and Everest "unsafe" for consumption after tests, a letter shows, as local and global scrutiny of the brands for alleged contamination intensifies.
Hong Kong in April suspended sales of three spice blends produced by MDH and one by Everest, saying they contained high levels of a cancer-causing pesticide ethylene oxide, triggering scrutiny by regulators in India and other markets.
Singapore also ordered a recall of the Everest mix, and New Zealand, the United States and Australia have said they were looking into the issues. Britain has applied extra controls on all spices entering from India, the world's biggest exporter, producer and consumer of spices.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Rajasthan state checked samples of many spices and found a batch of Everest spice mix and two of MDH's "unsafe", according to a private letter from a senior health official in the northwestern state, Shubhra Singh, to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
MDH and Everest — two of India's most popular brands — have said their products are safe for consumption. The companies did not respond to a request for comment on the state's letter.
State authorities of Gujarat and Haryana, where the MDH and Everest batches were made, "should be asked to take action in the matter without delay", Singh, who is the additional chief secretary for health, wrote in her letter which is not public but has been seen by Reuters.
The FSSAI and Singh did not respond to requests for comment.
While the letter didn't detail its findings, Rajasthan state authorities said last week in a statement that it had seized 12,000kg of various spices for alleged contamination, and Singh had written letters informing the federal body and states.
The statements added that Rajasthan collected dozens of samples of spices in May, and found that some contained a "very high level" of pesticide and insecticides.
MDH and Everest spices are among the most popular in India and are also sold in Europe, Asia and North America. India's domestic market for spices was valued at $10.44 billion in 2022, according to Zion Market Research.
ALSO READ:
Egypt and Qatar said they had received Hamas' response but did not disclose the contents
A jury in Wilmington, Delaware, federal court issued the verdict, making him the first child of a sitting US president to be convicted of a crime
Setting off in August 2022, he has travelled 650,000km equivalent of going around the Earth over 15 times, while sitting on trains for more than 6,700 hours
The Conservative Party leader has set out policies to shore up his core vote, from pledges on more police officers to lower taxes and support for pensioners
The singer was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2015 after being found guilty of indecently assaulting three girls in the 1970s
Hamas welcomed the adoption of the resolution and said in a statement that it is ready to cooperate with mediators
Besides Saulos Chilima, there are nine others on the aircraft
US President Joe Biden has laid out a three-phase ceasefire plan on May 31 that he described as an Israeli initiative