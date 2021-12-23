India: Explosion in Ludhiana district court complex, 2 dead

Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot.

Twitter

By PTI Published: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 12:16 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Dec 2021, 12:22 PM

An explosion took place in Ludhiana's district court complex on Thursday, police said.

The explosion took place in the third storey of the court complex at a time when the district court was functioning.

Two people have died in the blast while four people have also been reported to have suffered serious injuries in the explosion, NDTV reported.

Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh reacted on the incident in a Twitter post:

More details are awaited.