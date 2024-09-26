India evacuates injured soldier from Israel to Delhi hospital

Photos: ANI

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 6:12 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 6:21 PM

The Indian Army on Thursday evacuated an injured soldier from the Golan Heights where he was posted under the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

The evacuation was carried out using a C-130 Air Ambulance by a medical team led by Lt Col Anuj Singh along with two trained paramedics from Base Hospital, Delhi Cantonment hospital. The mission involved coordination with the Indian Air Force, Ministry of External Affairs and other agencies.

The rescue mission not only ensured that the injured soldier was evacuated to India amidst an extremely uncertain situation but also provided state-of-the-art critical care support en route, the Indian Army said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Havildar Suresh R (33), an injured soldier, was admitted at Rambam Hospital, Haifa, Israel, August 22 to September 20. His diagnosis involved head injury, unspecified trauma, subarachnoid haemorrhage, diffuse axonal injury, and Hemiparesis left.

On September 20, Suresh was transferred to a Level 1 hospital on the Israel side of the UNDOF zone, where his condition remained critical.