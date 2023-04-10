India: Election Commission grants Aam Aadmi Party national party status

Getting it in such a short time is a miracle, it brings huge responsibility, says Kejriwal

By PTI Published: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 8:47 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 8:49 PM

It is nothing less than a “miracle” for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to get the national party status in such a short time, its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said after the Election Commission granted the recognition to it on Monday.

Kejriwal credited people for the recognition and sought blessings from God to enable his party fulfil their expectations.

Soon after the Election Commission’s announcement, he tweeted in Hindi, “National party in such a short time? This is nothing less than a miracle. Many congratulations to all.”

“Millions of people of the country have brought us here. People expect a lot from us. Today people have given us a huge responsibility,” he said and sought blessings from God so the party fulfils this responsibility well.

Formed in November 2012, the Aam Aadmi Party has got national party status in just 10 years.

The party is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab.