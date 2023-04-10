India: Covid-19 cases are rising, but don't panic, says IMA

India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday

Healthcare workers inspect a Covid-care ward during mock drill to check the Covid-19 preparedness amid rising cases of coronavirus, in Hyderabad. — PTI

By ANI Published: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 9:31 PM

Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday asked the citizens not to panic after the country witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases.

IMA in a statement said: "Don't panic. We have controlled it before, We will do it now also with your support. Covid cases are rising, but don't panic. Maintain hygiene."

As per data from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Sunday, India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths and approximately 1,57,894 tests have been done.

The recovery rate was at 98.75 per cent, the data further stated.

Covid-19-related deaths are mostly reported in people above 60 years, and those with lifestyle diseases like diabetes etc, the statement said.

The statement said that the reason behind the Covid surge may be relaxation of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Many people lowered their guard against the coronavirus. People with symptoms refused to get tested. This may have allowed the virus to spread undetected and infect more people, added the statement.

The statement said: "The vaccination drive has developed a false sense of security, and so we lowered the guard against the infection."

The virus that causes Covid keeps mutating and leading to the birth of new strains such as XBB.1.16.This new variant is believed to be more transmissible as compared to the previous variants, but luckily not so lethal.

According to leading epidemiologists and virologists, this new Covid variant XBB.1.16 could be the reason behind the increase in number of cases.

"People in high-risk groups — Pregnant ladies, those over the age of 60, those with chronic illnesses, and those with underlying health conditions, immunocompromised — face increased risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19. We need to protect them.

"Rising cases reflect corona has not gone, it is still around, and so we need to take precautions.Covid-19 is spreading in our community, Stay Safe by taking some simple precautions."

ALSO READ:

As per the statement, people with symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body ache, loss of smell or taste, breathlessness should get tested for corona.

The statement further said: "Wash hands frequently. Wash all parts of your hands often (at least 20 seconds if using an alcohol-based hand rub, and at least 40 seconds with soap and water)."

Wearing a mask, especially in crowded places, would also help, the statement said.

The statement asked the citizens to avoid crowded places and poorly ventilated settings whenever possible.

Ventilation is an important factor in preventing the virus that causes Covid-19 from spreading. Recirculated air from split air conditioning units, fans or any system that runs with a recirculation mode should be avoided where possible, unless, in a single occupancy room with no one else present, it added.

The statement said that if recirculation is unavoidable, increase outdoor air exchange by opening windows. Maintain a physical distance of at least 1 metre and avoid hugging, kissing, or shaking hands. The statement asked the citizens to avoid spitting in public places.