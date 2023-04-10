India: BJP will not return to power, Congress only alternative in Karnataka, says Randeep Surjewala

They drew on 455,405 UK Biobank participants who were between 38 and 73 years old when enrolled between 2006 and 2010
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Sunday said that the BJP would not return to power in Karnataka and the Congress party is the only alternative for the state in the upcoming Karnataka elections.
Congress leaders met at the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the strategy for the upcoming polls in Karnataka. After the conclusion of the meeting, Surjewala addressed the media and said: "In our meeting, there were discussions regarding the electoral strategy for the Karnataka elections. Bommai government has failed miserably in Karnataka and they would not be able to come to power again. Congress is the only alternative now".
He further stated that the future of youth in Karnataka is in danger under the current BJP government and Congress is their ray of hope.
"The future of youth in Karnataka is in danger under the present government because of the recent scams in the state like PSI recruitment scams, assistant professor scams, bank recruitment scams, junior engineer scams and others. Congress party is their ray of hope," he said.
Earlier Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai had said that there is no question of Congress coming back to power and BJP will get an absolute majority in the state.
"Congress says they will take back the reservation which we have announced. There is no question of them (congress) coming to power," he said.
"The double-engine government has done a good job in terms of infrastructure and others. People cutting across all sections have shown a great deal of support. I am sure that on May 13, BJP will get an absolute majority," he added.
The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13.
ALSO READ:
They drew on 455,405 UK Biobank participants who were between 38 and 73 years old when enrolled between 2006 and 2010
Algorithm that decides which posts are most visible is changed. Content moderation rules are out of window and verification process that confirms the identities of users is monetised
Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement ended the era of bloodshed known as the Troubles, President Biden, King Charles and a parade of other leaders will travel to Belfast to commemorate the signing of the accord on April 10, 1998
A study by Brazilian researchers identified several risk factors such as looking at screens for long, proximity of the eyes to the screen, and sitting or lying on the stomach
This is the first time that Francis has missed the annual service in 10 years of his papacy
If talks are successful , the agreement could be announced before commencement of Eid holidays, says Reuters quoting sources
Giovanni Vigliotto would decamp with his wives' possessions after tying the knot
The Microsoft co-founder’s daughter Jennifer welcomed a baby girl last month