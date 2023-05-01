India: BJP promises to implement uniform civil code and NRC in poll-bound Karnataka

The ruling party will also provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families, according to its election manifesto

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah during a roadshow ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections at Gubbi in Tumkur district on Monday. — PTI

By PTI Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 5:44 PM Last updated: Mon 1 May 2023, 5:45 PM

The ruling BJP promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Karnataka, in its election manifesto for the May 10 Assembly polls, released on Monday.

"We will implement the UCC in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose," according to the manifesto.

“We will introduce the National Register of Citizens in Karnataka and ensure speedy deportation of all illegal immigrants in the state".

"The Constitution (of India) allows us to move in the direction of Uniform Civil Code. 'Justice to all; appeasement to none' is our policy", said BJP national president J P Nadda, who was among those present at the release programme.

The party also promised to create a special wing in the state called ‘Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-Swift).

The BJP said it would provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families — one each during the months of 'Yugadi', 'Ganesh Chaturthi' and 'Deepavali'.

"We will set up an 'Atal Aahara Kendra' in every ward of every municipal corporation in the State to provide affordable, quality and healthy food across the State", the party said in its manifesto.

It also promised to launch the 'Poshane' scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre 'Nandini' milk every day and 5kg 'Shri Anna — siri dhanya' through monthly ration kits.

The party also promised ‘Sarvarigu Suru Yojane,’ under which the Revenue Department will identify and distribute one million housing sites across the state to the homeless beneficiaries.

According to Nadda, the BJP manifesto is centred around six 'A’.

“These six-A are Anna (food security), Akshara (quality education), Arogya (affordable health), Aadaya (assured income), Abhaya (social security) and Abhivruddhi (Development),” he said.

The BJP said it will launch a scheme called ‘Onake Obavva Samajika Nyaya Nidhi’ through which it will provide a matching deposit up to Rs10,000 on five-year fixed deposits made under the scheme for women of SC/ST households.

‘Karnataka Residents’ Welfare Consultative Committee’ will be set up to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act-1972 and modernise the grievance redressal mechanism.

Under the proposed Visvesvaraya Vidya Yojane, the party promised to partner with eminent individuals and institutions for holistic upgradation of government schools to ‘top class standard’.

The ‘Samanvaya Yojane’ for collaboration between small and medium enterprises, and the Industrial Training Institutes to generate a dynamic ecosystem of education and employment for talented young professionals, the party said.

In the Aarogya category, the BJP has promised to launch ‘Mission Swasthya Karnataka’ by establishing one ‘Namma Clinic’ (our clinic) in each ward of the municipal corporations. They will be equipped with diagnostic facilities. Also, it will provide a free annual master health check-up for senior citizens.

The party said if it is voted to power, it will allocate Rs15 billion to develop Kalyana Circuit, Banavasi Circuit, Parashurama Circuit, Kaveri Circuit and Ganagapura Corridor to transform Karnataka into India’s most favoured tourist destination.

Further, the party will broaden the scope of Production Linked Incentive Schemes that will generate one million jobs eventually in Karnataka.