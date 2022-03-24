India: BEST driver, conductor honoured for saving boy’s life, offering to pay for treatment

Zelensky said nearly two weeks ago that about 1,300 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed
World3 hours ago
A driver and conductor of BEST, the state-owned bus operator in Mumbai, have been praised for their efforts in rushing a five-year-old boy to a hospital and even giving all the cash they had as deposit for the child’s treatment.
Conductor Appasaheb Lohar and driver Kishore Dane heard Puja Parkar, a commuter, scream with her child, Shivam, in her arms. They stopped the bus and immediately rushed the two to a nearby hospital.
Lohar carried the boy, who was suffering from fits, and got him admitted to the hospital. The two then offered all the cash they had to the hospital to avoid delays in treatment.
They assured the mother that her son was getting good treatment and only after he showed improvement did they return to their bus.
Lokesh Chandra, the general manager of BEST said he was proud of the two staffers, who were later felicitated for their service to the passenger and her son.
Some of the people who witnessed the happenings in a city that has been dismissed for its busy people who have no time for the needy were overjoyed with the service provided by the two civic employees.
“I was stunned for a few minutes and was unable to react to the situation,” said one who witnessed the event at the hospital. “But when I was driving back home, I had multiple emotions and teary eyes.”
World3 hours ago
The two were fully awake during the dangerous journey due to lack of tranquilizers in Ukraine.
World3 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says almost 100,000 people are still trapped in the ruins of Mariupol
World3 hours ago
A big earthquake hit the island in 1980, causing severe damage.
World3 hours ago
The girls' names weren't released because they are juveniles.
World3 hours ago
She was the first woman US secretary of state
World11 hours ago
The international body has been hamstrung because Russia is a permanent member of its Security Council
World19 hours ago
The Kremlin warned that sending forces could lead to a direct clash between Russian and NATO forces
World19 hours ago