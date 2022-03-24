India: BEST driver, conductor honoured for saving boy’s life, offering to pay for treatment

The two offered all the cash they had to the hospital to avoid delays in treatment.

Agencies

By Our Reporter Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 9:21 AM

A driver and conductor of BEST, the state-owned bus operator in Mumbai, have been praised for their efforts in rushing a five-year-old boy to a hospital and even giving all the cash they had as deposit for the child’s treatment.

Conductor Appasaheb Lohar and driver Kishore Dane heard Puja Parkar, a commuter, scream with her child, Shivam, in her arms. They stopped the bus and immediately rushed the two to a nearby hospital.

Lohar carried the boy, who was suffering from fits, and got him admitted to the hospital. The two then offered all the cash they had to the hospital to avoid delays in treatment.

They assured the mother that her son was getting good treatment and only after he showed improvement did they return to their bus.

Lokesh Chandra, the general manager of BEST said he was proud of the two staffers, who were later felicitated for their service to the passenger and her son.

BEST on Facebook

Some of the people who witnessed the happenings in a city that has been dismissed for its busy people who have no time for the needy were overjoyed with the service provided by the two civic employees.

“I was stunned for a few minutes and was unable to react to the situation,” said one who witnessed the event at the hospital. “But when I was driving back home, I had multiple emotions and teary eyes.”