India: Authorities seize Rs1.5 billion from perfume industrialist

Kimberly Potter shot dead Wright during a traffic stop at which she mistakenly discharged her handgun instead of her Taser
World1 day ago
Unaccounted cash worth over Rs1.5 billion (Dh73 million) has been unearthed in a series of joint raids by various taxation agencies at business and official premises of a Kanpur-based perfume industrialist, sources said on Friday.
The residential and business premises of Kanpur industrialist Piyush Jain were raided on Thursday and Friday by sleuths of various anti-tax-evasion agencies, including the Income Tax Department, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Intelligence unit.
Though there was no official confirmation of raids and seizures, a senior tax-enforcement official said on the condition of anonymity that raids were conducted at Jain’s multiple premises in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Gujarat and Mumbai began on Thursday.
Some photographs of the alleged raids going viral on various social media platforms showed stacks of cash stuffed in large wardrobes at the residential premises of Jain in Kanpur. Jain runs the perfume-manufacturing units also in Kannauj district, neighbouring Kanpur.
The tax officials also raided a factory manufacturing ‘Shikhar’ brand of pan masala and other scented tobacco products in Kanpur.
During raids at the residential premises, huge amounts of cash, wrapped in paper, has been found, the official added.
The money was allegedly linked to the dispatch of goods via fake invoices and without e-way bills by a goods transporter, the official said.
Kimberly Potter shot dead Wright during a traffic stop at which she mistakenly discharged her handgun instead of her Taser
World1 day ago
US authorities accuse WikiLeaks founder of 18 counts relating to release of vast troves of confidential military records and diplomatic cables
World1 day ago
Former president attempts to keep documents away from House committee investigating 2020 Capitol insurrection
World1 day ago
'Any dialogue must be based on reciprocity,' says top official
World1 day ago
Building and streets around the area were locked down by Taliban security forces.
World1 day ago
The government is alert and the people should also be alert: Punjab Chief Minister
World1 day ago
The Treasury on Wednesday issued three general licenses aimed at easing humanitarian aid flows into Afghanistan.
World1 day ago
Biden shared a photo on his official Twitter account of the 3-month-old male puppy.
World3 days ago