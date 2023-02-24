India: Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities to get new names

Biden’s visit to Ukraine was the first time in modern history that a US leader visited a warzone outside the aegis of the US military
India's central government has approved the renaming of Maharashtra's Aurangabad city as `Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' and the Osmanabad city as `Dharashiv'.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the news on Twitter.
Aurangabad derives its name from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, while Osmanabad was named for a 20th century ruler of the princely state of Hyderabad.
Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the eldest son of warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was the second ruler of the Maratha state founded by his father. Sambhaji Maharaj was executed on Aurangzeb's orders in 1689.
Dharashiv, the name of a cave complex near Osmanabad, dates back to the 8th century as per some scholars.
Hindu right-wing organisations had been demanding renaming of the two cities for long.
Fadnavis tweeted two letters from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the deputy secretary of the state General Administration Department dated February 24.
The letters stated that the Centre had no objection to the change in the names of these two central Maharashtra cities.
ALSO READ:
Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision.
The state government headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ''did what was promised '', he said.
Notably, to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv was the last cabinet decision of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government which collapsed last June following Shinde's rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray.
The new government headed by Shinde scrapped the cabinet decision and took a fresh decision.
Biden’s visit to Ukraine was the first time in modern history that a US leader visited a warzone outside the aegis of the US military
US President promises during an unannounced visit to stand with Ukraine as long as it takes
Age-old tradition is pitted against activists in a very British clash of classes
The ban was imposed in November last year following alleged detection of Vibrio cholera from a few consignments from India
The recall came after regulators expressed concerns about the way Tesla's system responds in four areas along roads
Neal Mohan, soon-to-be CEO of Youtube, shot to fame after Susan Wojcicki announced that she was stepping down
The maker of Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate bars raised prices by 8.2 per cent last year