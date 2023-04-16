India: At least 7 die of heatstroke during Maharashtra event

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announces compensation for families of deceased as 24 admitted to hospital after Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Mumbai suburb

By ANI Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 11:58 PM

At least seven people died while 24 are under treatment after suffering from heatstroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, Maharashtra state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

The chief minister announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs500,000 (Dh22,435) for the families of the deceased.

"Deceaseds' families will be given Rs5 lakhs (Rs500,000) while we are ensuring proper treatment for those admitted (to hospital)," Shinde said.

The Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony was also attended by India's union home minister Amit Shah, along with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

Shah distributed the awards at the ceremony.

