India: At least 7 die of heatstroke during Maharashtra event

Vast ash clouds from eruption of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes, cover areas extending over 108,000 square kilometres in volcanic ash and debris
At least seven people died while 24 are under treatment after suffering from heatstroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar, Maharashtra state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.
The chief minister announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs500,000 (Dh22,435) for the families of the deceased.
"Deceaseds' families will be given Rs5 lakhs (Rs500,000) while we are ensuring proper treatment for those admitted (to hospital)," Shinde said.
The Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony was also attended by India's union home minister Amit Shah, along with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.
Shah distributed the awards at the ceremony.
ALSO READ:
Vast ash clouds from eruption of Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's most active volcanoes, cover areas extending over 108,000 square kilometres in volcanic ash and debris
Country to make it harder to avoid being drafted after thousands of draft-age men denied receiving paper summons and instead fled abroad
Global body accuses Taliban of trying to force it into making an 'appalling choice' between helping Afghans and standing by the norms and principles it is duty-bound to uphold
Ukraine is not in a position to instruct India on its economic relations with other countries, says Emine Dzhaparova during India visit while calling for country to help promote peace
Biden administration "comfortable and confident in the terrific bilateral relationship we have with France" after French president warns European countries on getting caught in the Beijing-Washington standoff over Taiwan
Step by Biden administration elevates the case of Evan Gershkovich in the US government hierarchy enabling State Department office to take the lead on securing his release
Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
India recorded 5,357 fresh Covid-19 Cases with 11 deaths on Sunday