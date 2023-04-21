India: Air India takes green step, minimises usage of single-use plastic by 80% across its network

Active cases in country climb to 63,562
Air India has reduced the usage of single-use plastic by 80 per cent on board all flights across its worldwide network, the airline announced on Friday.
Replacement of plastic zip lock bags for cutlery with paper packaging, plastic straws with paper straws and plastic stirrers with wooden ones besides introduction of reusable linen bags on board are among the steps taken to achieve the feat.
The airline has also introduced 100 per cent compostable PET lids and primary-use plastic bags besides completely compostable waste bags. "The reduction has been achieved since the privatisation of Air India in an ongoing effort led by a team of in-house experts and supported by catering partners and multiple vendors, with the aim of continually minimising the carrier’s environmental impact," the airline said in a statement.
Air India has completely removed 500ml plastic water bottles from all Economy Class seat pockets on wide-body aircraft operating international flights besides significant reduction in the bulk uplift of 200ml water bottles on international as well as domestic flights which are now only served on pre-set meal trays. The airline has also introduced water pour service from one litre water bottles during flight.
"The airline is working towards introducing paper cutlery for Economy Class guests soon, apart from pursuing multiple other opportunities that would further reduce the usage of single-use plastic," the statement said.
Active cases in country climb to 63,562
In UAE, the moon sighting committee will convene on April 20 to search the crescent of Shawwal
Parties avert trial in defamation lawsuit with out-of-court settlement after Dominion had demanded $1.6 billion from the popular news channel for alleging its equipment switched votes from Trump to Biden
Congress leader visited a famous ‘sharbat’ vendor and other eateries
In the last 28 days, more than 23,000 deaths and three million new cases have been reported to the World Health Organisation, in the context of much-reduced testing
The seaweed also absorb five million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year, according to a study published on Tuesday
All three assailants were under threat of attack behind bars and have been put into a high-security cell under CCTV surveillance, authorities said
Study shows that when antisense oligonucleotides are linked to a specific type of lipid, they are preferentially taken up from the blood into areas of stroke damage