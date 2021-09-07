India: Actor Rajat Bedi hits pedestrian while driving; victim critical
The actor has confessed to his crime and is ready to compensate the cost of the victim's treatment.
A resident of D.N. Nagar in Mumbai was hit by actor Rajat Bedi's car while returning from work on Monday and is in critical condition.
"Rajat Bedi himself was driving the car and hit a man named Rajesh Dhoot when he was crossing the road last evening. Immediately, the actor got the victim admitted to the nearby Cooper Hospital in Mumbai," said Milind Kurde, senior police officer, DN Nagar.
"The victim is in a critical situation at present and the actor left the hospital when we reached there after getting information about the accident," he added.
However, the hospital informed the police that the actor has confessed to his crime and is ready to compensate for the cost of the victim's treatment.
But the actor did not return to the hospital since then, the police added.
A case against Rajat Bedi under sections 279 and 338 of the IPC has been registered, and the police have called the accused for investigation.
The accident took place near a temple in West Andheri, Mumbai.
Further investigation is underway.
