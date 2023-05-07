India: 16 people killed, many missing as boat capsizes in Kerala

Prime Minister expresses condolences, announces Rs200,000 ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased

By Web Desk Published: Sun 7 May 2023, 8:50 PM Last updated: Sun 7 May 2023, 9:33 PM

At least 16 people were killed and many went missing after a tourist boat capsized in Kerala, according to local media reports.

The accident near Thooval Theeram, near Tanur in Malappuram district, occurred at 7pm on Sunday, reported Onmanorama.com. Reports also said the deceased included four children.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs200,000 ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased. He also expressed condolences to the bereaved families. "Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Rescue efforts are still continuing at 10pm local time. Local TV channels reported that the rescue workers were able to save at least 20 peoples.