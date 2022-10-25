After modifying the recipe of a Thai energy drink and developing a marketing concept, Red Bull was introduced to the market in 1987
A magnificent partial solar eclipse has now come to an end after a section of the sun was blocked on Tuesday when the moon passed between it and the Earth.
The rare event – 2022's last partial solar eclipse – set off a flurry of excitement across the globe, treating skygazers to incredible visuals where the moon appeared to have taken a "bite out of the Sun." Residents of the UAE caught the eclipse from 2.40pm until around 5pm.
According to IMCCE institute of France's Paris Observatory, the October 25 eclipse began at 0858 GMT over Iceland, and ending off the coast of India at 1302 GMT, crossing swathes of Europe, North Africa and the Middle East on its way.
From the crescent atop Blue Mosque's minaret silhouetted against the sun in Istanbul, Turkey, to peeking through a gap in a blanket of clouds, in Bucharest, Romania; here are some breathtaking shots of what the celestial spectacle looked like all around the world.
