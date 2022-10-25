In pictures: From blood orange to a soft silver, how 2022's last partial solar eclipse looked around the world

The rare event treated skygazers across the globe to incredible visuals where the moon appeared to have taken a 'bite out of the Sun'

People watch the partial solar eclipse over Sangam, the confluence of the Rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Allahabad, India. (AFP)

A magnificent partial solar eclipse has now come to an end after a section of the sun was blocked on Tuesday when the moon passed between it and the Earth.

The rare event – 2022's last partial solar eclipse – set off a flurry of excitement across the globe, treating skygazers to incredible visuals where the moon appeared to have taken a "bite out of the Sun." Residents of the UAE caught the eclipse from 2.40pm until around 5pm.

According to IMCCE institute of France's Paris Observatory, the October 25 eclipse began at 0858 GMT over Iceland, and ending off the coast of India at 1302 GMT, crossing swathes of Europe, North Africa and the Middle East on its way.

From the crescent atop Blue Mosque's minaret silhouetted against the sun in Istanbul, Turkey, to peeking through a gap in a blanket of clouds, in Bucharest, Romania; here are some breathtaking shots of what the celestial spectacle looked like all around the world.

A statue on top of the Bernini's colonnade at the Vatican. (Reuters)

The partial eclipse seen behind a cloud during the sunset in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Reuters)

The eclipse glimpsed above the flags of the Fifa World Cup participant countries in Doha, Qatar, ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup 2022.

The crescent on top of the minaret of Sultanahmet Mosque, known as the Blue Mosque, during a partial solar eclipse in Istanbul, Turkey.

A man leads a camel along a beach as the moon partially obscures the sun in Karachi, Pakistan. (AFP)

The eclipse from a star on top of the main building of the Lomonosov Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters)

Camels are silhouetted as the moon partially obscures the sun in Pushkar, India. (AFP)

A scene from the partial eclipse in Cairo, Egypt. (AFP)

The moon partially obscuring the sun disk in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre. (AFP)

A brilliantly orange crescent hangs low in the sky in Kuwait City. (AFP)

The phenomenon as seen in Hede-Bazouges, western France. (AFP)

A view of the eclipse as seen from Bucharest, Romania (AFP).

