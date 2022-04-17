Imran Khan makes U-turn over foreign conspiracy letter

At a rally in Karachi, the former PM said he is not against any country, including India, Europe and the US

Imran Khan addressing a rally in Karachi. — Courtesy: Twitter

By Agencies Published: Sun 17 Apr 2022, 1:39 AM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday made a U-turn over his “foreign conspiracy” letter — the allegations that he made that the US and the country’s Opposition were hand-in-glove to remove him from power.

In a show of strength, Khan at a rally in Karachi said that he is not against any country including India, Europe and the United States despite the fact that the former Prime Minister has always criticised all the three countries on the global platforms.

Addressing a massive rally in Karachi’s Bagh-i-Jinnah, the PTI chief noted that he is with humanity.

“I am not against any country. Neither I am anti-India, anti-Europe, nor anti-America. I am with humanity... I am not against any community,” he said while delivering a speech at a rally.

Recently, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has staged several protests across the country against the United States for an alleged “foreign conspiracy” to topple the country’s former prime minister Imran Khan who has been unseated after the defeat in the no-confidence vote initiated by the Opposition in the National Assembly.

While Khan had also lashed out at the European Union for asking Pakistan to vote against Russia during the special session of the UN General Assembly, asking if they considered Islamabad their “slave”.

He has been campaigning in the country of making the country’s foreign policy free from the influence of the West.

Notably, the former prime minister, who earlier criticised India, now has been lauding India back to back in recent times.

Meanwhile, several PTI’s national leaders also delivered speeches against the country’s PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid, who is a key ally of the PTI, saluted “Karachi’s passion”, claiming that the city has “broken the record of Fatima Jinnah’s gathering” for Khan.

He said he was disappointed with the Supreme Court decision as it tied their hands during the vote of no confidence in the National Assembly against him.

“Courts were opened at midnight,” he said, adding he never broke any law and he was not involved in any match-fixing during his cricket playing days.

“I struggled for the independence of judiciary and Musharraf put me in jail for it,” Imran said, adding the court should have investigated contents of the letter that came from the United States official.”

“I am the only politician who never broke any law and was declared honest by the Supreme Court,” he said.