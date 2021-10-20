World
Logo
 
HOME > World

IMF says chief economist Gita Gopinath to leave post in January

AFP/Washington
Filed on October 20, 2021 | Last updated on October 20, 2021 at 12.29 am
Harvard University had extended Gita Gopinath leave of absence on an exceptional basi, which allowed her to serve at the IMF. _ AFP

Gopinath to return to Harvard University's economics department

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath will leave her post and return to Harvard University's economics department in January, the fund announced Tuesday.

Harvard University extended Gopinath's leave of absence on an exceptional basis by one year, which allowed her to serve at the IMF for three years, the statement said.

She heads the International Monetary Fund's research department which handles the quarterly World Economic Outlook report.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /world/imf-says-chief-economist-gita-gopinath-to-leave-post-in-january macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1028,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 