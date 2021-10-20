Filed on October 20, 2021 | Last updated on October 20, 2021 at 12.29 am

IMF says chief economist Gita Gopinath to leave post in January

Gopinath to return to Harvard University's economics department

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath will leave her post and return to Harvard University's economics department in January, the fund announced Tuesday.

Harvard University extended Gopinath's leave of absence on an exceptional basis by one year, which allowed her to serve at the IMF for three years, the statement said.

She heads the International Monetary Fund's research department which handles the quarterly World Economic Outlook report.