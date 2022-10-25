'I will unite country with actions', says UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

As leader of the House of Commons, her no-nonsense attitude has gained her admirers
Rishi Sunak addressed the public on Tuesday after meeting with King Charles III. As new Prime Minister, he promised that his government would not "leave the next generation with debt to settle."
"I will unite the country with actions," said Sunak. "Trust is earned and I will earn yours."
Sunak also said that the UK faces a "profound economic crisis". This comes as his predecessor Liz Truss had to step down after controversial tax policy decisions that Rishi called 'mistakes' that he was chosen to fix.
He mentioned Boris Johnson, who resigned earlier this year, and said that he was grateful for Johnson's achievements while in office.
"This government will have integrity," said the new PM. "We will have professionalism and accountability at every level."
(With inputs from Reuters)
