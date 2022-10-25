'I will unite country with actions', says UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

In his first speech, he says the nation is facing a 'profound economic crisis' and that he has been chosen to take office to fix some of Liz Truss's mistakes

Rishi Sunak addressed the public on Tuesday after meeting with King Charles III. As new Prime Minister, he promised that his government would not "leave the next generation with debt to settle."

"I will unite the country with actions," said Sunak. "Trust is earned and I will earn yours."

Sunak also said that the UK faces a "profound economic crisis". This comes as his predecessor Liz Truss had to step down after controversial tax policy decisions that Rishi called 'mistakes' that he was chosen to fix.

He mentioned Boris Johnson, who resigned earlier this year, and said that he was grateful for Johnson's achievements while in office.

"This government will have integrity," said the new PM. "We will have professionalism and accountability at every level."

